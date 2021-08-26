Juventus vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus welcome Empoli to the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday as they face each other in matchday two of the 2021-22 Serie A season. The Bianconeri are facing rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit while trying to climb from 10th in the league table. Meanwhile, newly-promoted Empoli are in 17th place.

Ronaldo's late goal heroics were on display in Juventus' first game against Udinese, but VAR played spoilsport.

Juve took a 2-0 lead into the break thanks to Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, only for Udinese to hit back with Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu's 83rd minute equalizer. Ronaldo's headed 'goal' in injury time sparked scenes of wild celebration, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

The moment that Pippo Bandinelli and Mamadou Coulibaly will never forget: the 1⃣ st goal in #SerieA 💎 👏🏻🌟⚽@EmpoliCalcio @OfficialUSS1919 #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/wfhPDEpimp — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) August 25, 2021

Empoli received a rude awakening in their return to Serie A with a 1-3 loss to Lazio at home in their season opener.

The Tuscan side took the lead through Filippo Bandinelli's goal in the fourth minute, only for Maurizio Sarri's side to hit back. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari and Ciro Immobile all scored to make it 1-3 going into the break. Empoli tried their hardest, hitting the woodwork twice, but could not manage a comeback.

Juventus vs Empoli Head-To-Head

Juventus have faced Empoli eight times since 2010 and have won all of those games. Empoli's last trip to Turin came during the 2018-19 season, with the Bianconeri winning 1-0 in March.

Juventus FC Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Empoli FC Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Juventus vs Empoli Team News

Juventus FC

Naturally, Max Allegri will be focused on rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo's potential exit from the club, but he has a midfield injury crisis to deal with. As per various reports, Ronaldo left Juventus' training session with an apparent arm injury following a challenge from teammate Alex Sandro. He will be a doubt for this game.

Adrien Rabiot, Arthur and Aaron Ramsey are all out injured. New signing Kaio Jorge is also unavailable.

Weston McKinnie returns from suspension, but Manuel Locatelli is likely to be preferred.

Injured: Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Aaron Ramsey, Kaio Jorge

Doubtful: Cristiano Ronaldo

Suspended: None

Empoli FC

Aurelio Andreazzoli only has Fabiano Parisi occupying the treatment room at the moment. The club have signed Andrea Pinamonti on loan from Inter Milan, to join Patrick Cutrone up front.

Injured: Fabiano Parisi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Empoli Predicted XI

Juventus FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojceich Szczesny (GK); Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Bernadeschi; Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala.

Empoli FC Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Guglielmo Vicario (GK); Petar Stojanovic, Ardian Ismajili, Simone Romagnoli, Riccardo Marchizza; Samuele Ricci, Liam Henderson, Filippo Bandinelli; Nedim Bajrami, Andrea Pinamonti; Patrick Cutrone.

Juventus vs Empoli Marseille Prediction

Juventus are clear favorites for this game despite the transfer speculation surrounding the club at the moment. Max Allegri is still discovering his starting XI, but in Paulo Dybala, he has a player reborn.

We expect a comfortable victory for the Old Lady, with Empoli likely to score to keep it interesting.

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Empoli

