Juventus vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

Juventus welcome Genoa to the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday for a Coppa Italia round of 16 encounter.

Juventus come into this game following a 3-1 win over 10-man Sassuolo on Sunday in the Serie A.

Second-half goals from Brazilian full-back Danilo, Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the win for Andrea Pirlo's Juventus.

French forward Gregoire Defrel scored the consolation goal for Sassuolo.

Genoa, on the other hand, beat Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna 2-0 on Saturday in Serie A. Goals from Slovenia international Miha Zajc and Italian striker Mattia Destro ensured victory for Davide Ballardini's Genoa.

Juventus vs Genoa Head-to-Head

In 29 previous encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost four and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other a few weeks ago in the Serie A. Juventus beat Genoa 3-1, courtesy of a brace from superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal from Argentina international Paulo Dybala.

Advertisement

Former Juventus midfielder and Italy international Stefano Sturaro scored the consolation goal for Genoa.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-L-W

Genoa form guide in Serie A: W-L-D-W-L

Juventus vs Genoa Team News

Juventus

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo will be unable to field Colombia international Juan Cuadrado, Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro and Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. The three players have all tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating.

There are doubts over the availability of USA international Weston McKennie and forward Paulo Dybala.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt

Genoa

Genoa, on the other hand, will be without veteran Colombian centre-back Cristian Zapata, winger Vittorio Parigini and centre-back Davide Biraschi.

There are doubts over the availability of left-back Luca Pellegrini, midfielder Francesco Cassata and veteran attacker Goran Pandev.

Injured: Cristian Zapata, Vittorio Parigini, Davide Biraschi

Doubtful: Goran Pandev, Francesco Cassata, Luca Pellegrini

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Genoa Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gianluigi Buffon, Danilo, Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral, Gianluca Frabotta, Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Federico Bernardeschi, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin, Mattia Bani, Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello, Davide Zappacosta, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Domenico Criscito, Mattia Destro, Eldor Shomurodov

Advertisement

Juventus vs Genoa Prediction

Juventus have not been at their very best this season, and have often struggled to get results. They are fourth in Serie A, seven points behind league leaders AC Milan with a game in hand. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the team's talisman, and has already scored 15 league goals.

Genoa, on the other hand, are 17th in the league table, two points ahead of 18th-placed Torino. Players like Davide Zappacosta, Milan Badelj and Mattia Destro have international experience and could cause trouble for Juve.

However, Juventus will be the favorites to win this game and we expect them to do so.

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Genoa

Also Read: 5 best goalkeepers in La Liga this season (2020/21)