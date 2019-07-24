Juventus vs Inter: 5 Talking points as Juve beat Inter on penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo's deflected free-kick leveled the scoreline in the second half

After a disappointing run out against Tottenham Hotspur in their first pre-season friendly, Juventus got the better of Inter on penalties after the scores were tied 1-1 after normal time.

The two sides came up against each other in an International Champions Cup fixture and canceled each other out after full-time, with Cristiano Ronaldo's deflected free-kick canceling out Matthijs de Ligt's early own goal.

Gianluigi Buffon saved as many as three penalties as Juve prevailed 4-3 on penalties, leaving Antonio Conte's men without a win in their last two games.

Although Inter dominated the opening exchanges and went ahead courtesy of de Ligt's own goal, Juve improved as the game progressed and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo came big for them once again, scoring a deflected free-kick in the second half.

On that note, let's look at some of the talking points from the game.

#1 Matthijs de Ligt's aberration

de Ligt scored an own goal in the first half

After sealing a big-money move to Turin this summer, Matthijs de Ligt's settling in period has been everything but plain-sailing.

After making his debut against Spurs in a shock 3-2 defeat, the Dutchman started the following encounter against Inter, only to put the ball into his own net from a corner.

De Ligt's move to the Bianconeri was only made official recently and his rustiness showed as he struggled to get a grip of the game against Spurs.

The Dutchman was on the pitch for the second half as Juve conceded two goals and it was clear that the former Ajax man was not up to speed.

De Ligt started against Inter alongside Leonardo Bonucci and scored an unfortunate own-goal, deflecting Stefano Sensi's corner straight into his own net.

Although de Ligt's ability will not be under scrutiny after a disappointing start to his Juve career, albeit in pre-season, Sarri will be hoping his golden-boy turns it around in order to become a key player at the club.

