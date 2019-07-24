×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus vs Inter: 5 Talking points as Juve beat Inter on penalties

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
741   //    24 Jul 2019, 20:01 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo's deflected free-kick leveled the scoreline in the second half
Cristiano Ronaldo's deflected free-kick leveled the scoreline in the second half

After a disappointing run out against Tottenham Hotspur in their first pre-season friendly, Juventus got the better of Inter on penalties after the scores were tied 1-1 after normal time.

The two sides came up against each other in an International Champions Cup fixture and canceled each other out after full-time, with Cristiano Ronaldo's deflected free-kick canceling out Matthijs de Ligt's early own goal.

Gianluigi Buffon saved as many as three penalties as Juve prevailed 4-3 on penalties, leaving Antonio Conte's men without a win in their last two games.

Although Inter dominated the opening exchanges and went ahead courtesy of de Ligt's own goal, Juve improved as the game progressed and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo came big for them once again, scoring a deflected free-kick in the second half.

On that note, let's look at some of the talking points from the game.

#1 Matthijs de Ligt's aberration

de Ligt scored an own goal in the first half
de Ligt scored an own goal in the first half

After sealing a big-money move to Turin this summer, Matthijs de Ligt's settling in period has been everything but plain-sailing.

After making his debut against Spurs in a shock 3-2 defeat, the Dutchman started the following encounter against Inter, only to put the ball into his own net from a corner.

De Ligt's move to the Bianconeri was only made official recently and his rustiness showed as he struggled to get a grip of the game against Spurs.

Advertisement

The Dutchman was on the pitch for the second half as Juve conceded two goals and it was clear that the former Ajax man was not up to speed.

De Ligt started against Inter alongside Leonardo Bonucci and scored an unfortunate own-goal, deflecting Stefano Sensi's corner straight into his own net.

Although de Ligt's ability will not be under scrutiny after a disappointing start to his Juve career, albeit in pre-season, Sarri will be hoping his golden-boy turns it around in order to become a key player at the club.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Inter Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matthijs de Ligt
Advertisement
Serie A news: Juventus offer €50m+defender for Barcelona target, Cristiano Ronaldo pushes €120m-rated star to join Juventus and more: 4 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer News: Juventus reportedly reserve squad number for Mauro Icardi
RELATED STORY
Juventus news: Inter fans mock the Old Lady for Champions League exit during Derby d'Italia
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo could consider leaving Juventus after Champions League exit, Inter set to smash their transfer record for Ligue 1 star and more Serie A news: 18 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United ready to pay world-record fee to replace Juventus target, Jose Mourinho keen to bring Barcelona star back to Inter and more Serie A news: 1 May 2019 
RELATED STORY
Serie A: Betting Tips for Gameweek 38
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi stops the signing of star striker, Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Manchester United boss at Juventus and more, 2 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Antonio Conte to be Inter Milan's next manager and will sign a deal next week
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer News: Manchester United table €80m bid for Milinkovic-Savic, James Rodriguez set to refuse Napoli and join arch-rival Atletico Madrid, and more, 16 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us