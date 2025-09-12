Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Juventus in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Preview

Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Genoa to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Nerazzurri slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Udinese last month and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good historical record in the Derby d'Italia and have won 113 out of the 253 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's 77 victories.

Inter Milan have won only one of their last six matches against Juventus in Serie A, with their only such victory coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in February 2024.

Three of the last four matches played out between Inter Milan and Juventus in the first half of the Serie A season have ended in draws - none of the three such games preceding this run had ended in a draw.

Juventus are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches at home against Inter Milan in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in April 2022.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction

Juventus have a strong squad at their disposal and have made a good start to their league campaign. Jonathan David and Kenan Yildiz have stepped up to the plate for the Bianconeri and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Inter Milan can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Juventus are in better form at the moment and will look to make the most of the home advantage this season.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Inter Milan

Juventus vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet - Yes

