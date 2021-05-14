Juventus vs Inter Milan - 5 key battles | Serie A 2020-21 

The biggest game in Italy will take place this weekend, as Juventus host Inter Milan in the 241st iteration of the Derby d'Italia.

Beyond bragging rights, a lot more would ride on the outcome of this game, especially for Juventus, who need a victory to keep their hopes of securing a top-four finish alive.

Inter Milan come into this clash high on confidence, having ended Juventus' near decade-long Serie A dominance. The Nerazzurri will now look to inflict more punishment on the deposed champions by registering their first league double over Juventus since 1993.

In their first meeting of the season, Inter Milan beat Juventus 2-0, with Arturo Vidal and Nico Barella getting on the scoresheet.

Juventus exacted revenge in the semifinal of the Coppa Italia, beating the champions-elect 2-1 on aggregate. The Bianconeri would need more of the same to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League alive.

There are several world-beaters and elite performers in both camps. So there would be key battles galore that could potentially determine the outcome of this marquee game. On that note, let's have a look at five such player matchups.

#1 Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie (Juventus) vs Marcelo Brozovic and Nico Barella (Inter Milan)

Weston McKennie has been stellar for Juventus this season.

Creativity through the middle has been a problem for Juventus this season. But Adrien Rabiot is coming into this fixture in high spirits following his stellar display against Sassuolo in midweek. Weston McKennie has been one of the brightest sparks for Juventus this term, and Andrea Pirlo will count on him to deliver the goods against Inter Milan.

Nevertheless, both men will have their work cut out, as Antonio Conte usually overloads his midfield. Nicolo Barella acts as the link between midfield and attack, while Marcelo Brozovic shields the defence.

So, whichever pair wins the midfield duel could go a long way in determining the outcome of this game.

#4 Alex Sandro (Juventus) vs Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan)

Achraf Hakimi has been a critical player for Inter Milan.

The game could also be lost or won on the flanks, so both teams' full-backs will have a pivotal role to play on Saturday.

For Juventus, Alex Sandro acts as their chief attacking outlet down the left flank, so the Brazilian will have to be on top of his game to shackle Hakimi effectively.

The former Real Madrid man has been one of the most dependable players under Conte this season. His imperious performances down the right flank played a key role in helping Inter Milan win their first league title in more than a decade.

Hakimi loves to maraud forward to join attacks, and although his delivery still has room for improvement, he makes up for that with his considerable goal threat.

Meanwhile, Alex Sandro is the more refined of the two,, but he will have to effectively balance his attacking and defending duties to ensure that Hakimi's threat down the flank is limited.

