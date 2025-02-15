Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2025

Italian football returns to the fold with another edition of the Derby d'Italia this weekend as Juventus lock horns with arch-rivals Inter Milan in a crucial Serie A encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Nerazzurri defeated Fiorentina by a narrow 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent months. The Bianconeri defeated PSV Eindhoven by a 2-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good historical record against Inter Milan and have won 112 out of the 252 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's 77 victories.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last three matches against Juventus in Serie A and have achieved a longer such run in this fixture on only one occasion in the last 45 years.

Juventus and Inter Milan played out an exhilarating 4-4 draw in the reverse fixture last year and could play out draws in both their games in a single edition of Serie A for only the fourth time in the history of the competition.

Juventus are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches at home against Inter Milan in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming in April 2022.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have a formidable squad at their disposal and will need to secure a string of victories to keep pace with Napoli in the title race. The Nerazzurri can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Juventus have been in impressive form in recent weeks but will be up against a powerful opponent on Sunday. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 Inter Milan

Juventus vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

