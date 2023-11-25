Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th November 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form on the domestic front this season. The away side eased past Frosinone by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Cagliari to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive historical record in the Derby d'Italia and have won 116 out of the 263 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's 82 victories.

Juventus have won a total of 87 matches against Inter Milan in the history of the Serie A - at least 33 victories more than any other team in the Italian top flight.

Juventus have won five of their last eight matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A and have won each of their last two such games without conceding a single goal.

Inter Milan are winless in 15 of their last 17 matches away from home against Juventus in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in nine of these games.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have been in exceptional form this season and will be intent on cementing their place at the top of the league table. Lautaro Martinez has stepped up for the Nerazzurri and will need to make his mark in what is set to be a massive fixture.

Juventus have restored their status as a formidable unit under Massimiliano Allegri and will be intent on keeping their excellent home record against Inter Milan intact. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Inter Milan

Juventus vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes