Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2023

The Coppa Italia is back in action with another round of matches this week as Inter Milan lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus in an important semi-final fixture at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Preview

Juventus are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The home side edged Hellas Verona to an important 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Nerazzurri slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good historical record against Inter Milan and have won 116 out of the 261 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's 81 victories.

In the last 21 matches in the Serie A, Juventus have picked up 49 points - only Napoli have a better record in the league during this period.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last two matches against Inter Milan in all competitions and have managed to keep a clean sheet in both of these games.

Inter Milan are winless in their last four matches in all competitions and have failed to find the back of the net in three of these games, scoring their only goal in a 2-1 defeat against Spezia.

Juventus have won their last three matches in all competitions, scoring four goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction

Juventus have grown in stature under Massimiliano Allegri and will be intent on winning a trophy this season. The likes of Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic have been impressive for the Bianconeri and will look to step up in this fixture.

Inter Milan are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Juventus have been the better team this month and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Inter Milan

Juventus vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Angel Di Maria to score - Yes

