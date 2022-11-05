Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

Serie A features another edition of the Derby d'Italia this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus outfit at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Nerazzurri slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Bianconeri suffered a 2-1 defeat against PSG this week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good record in the Derby d'Italia and have won 114 out of the 259 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's 81 victories.

Inter Milan won the previous game between the two teams by a 1-0 scoreline and could win consecutive games against Juventus for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign.

Juventus failed to score against Inter Milan in their previous game and could fail to find the back of the net in consecutive matches against the Nerazzurri for the first time in 12 years.

Simone Inzaghi could become the first Inter Milan manager since Helenio Herrera in 1965 to win consecutive away games against Juventus in the Serie A.

Since his managerial debut in 2016, Simone Inzaghi has defeated Juventus 18 times - more than any other managed during this period.

Juventus have not conceded goals in their last three matches in the Serie A - their best record in this regard since December 2018.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan are yet to hit their stride in Serie A this season but have done well in their big tests so far. The Nerazzurri have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to step up to secure a positive result in this fixture.

Juventus have improved in recent weeks but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Inter Milan

Juventus vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

