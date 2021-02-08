Juventus vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

Juventus host Inter Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-finals on Tuesday, as both teams look to advance to the final of the competition.

Andrea Pirlo's side have been in stellar form of late, having won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Juventus beat Inter 2-1 in the first leg of the tie, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace. Pirlo will hope his talisman can have a say in proceedings when the two sides clash again on Tuesday.

Inter Milan have also been in a great run of form, having lost only twice in their last 18 matches across all competitions. Antonio Conte's men will know they need to score at least two goals if they have any hope of making the final of the competition.

This is sure to be a fiery clash, as two of Italy's biggest sides will go head-to-head to see who reigns supreme.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Juventus have the advantage based on recent history, as Inter Milan have only managed one victory over the Bianconeri in their last five attempts. Juventus have won three of their five most recent games.

However, the spoils have been split this season, as both sides have managed to score a victory over the other.

Antonio Conte's men beat Juventus 2-0 in Serie A earlier this season. Meanwhile, Juventus got the better of the Nerazzurri in the first leg of the tie.

Juventus Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Inter Milan Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Juventus vs Inter Milan Team News

Paulo Dybala could make his return from injury

Juventus

Andrea Pirlo will be sweating on the fitness of Paulo Dybala, as the Argentine has missed three weeks of action due to a knee injury suffered at the start of 2021.

The forward could be on the bench for Tuesday's fixture, but may not feature for Juventus. The Bianconeri will also welcome back Rodrigo Bentancur from suspension. He could be in contention for a starting spot against Inter Milan.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Paulo Dybala

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Antonio Conte has the luxury of picking from a fully-fit squad against Juventus, as Inter Milan came away from their clash against Fiorentina with no new injuries or suspensions.

We expect Conte to pick a full-strength team against the Bianconeri on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Serie A Top Scorers race is hotting up:



1. Ronaldo - 16 Goals

2. Ibrahimovic - 14 Goals

3. Lukaku - 14 Goals

4. Immobile - 13 Goals pic.twitter.com/9QBAJWoBHp — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) February 7, 2021

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gianluigi Buffon; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction

This is sure to be an entertaining clash. Both teams have players that can turn a game on its head. We expect fireworks when these two sides clash on Tuesday.

We predict an exciting high-scoring draw, with Juventus going through to the Coppa Italia finals.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Inter Milan