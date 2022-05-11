Juventus vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia Final 2021-22

The Coppa Italia culminates in one of Italy's biggest matches this weekend as Juventus lock horns with arch-rivals Inter Milan on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Juventus are in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have shown steady improvement over the course of their season. The Bianconeri suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Genoa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and face a crucial set of games this month. The Nerazzurri eased past Empoli by a 4-2 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Juventus have a good record against Inter Milan and have won 114 out of the 258 matches played between the two sides. Inter Milan have managed 80 victories against Juventus and will look to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous edition of the Derby d'Italia took place last month and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Inter Milan. Juventus were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Juventus form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Inter Milan form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Juventus vs Inter Milan Team News

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Mattia De Sciglio is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be available for selection this weekend. Dusan Vlahovic has been impressive for Juventus and will likely lead the line alongside Alvaro Morata.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mattia De Sciglio

Inter Milan have a point to prove

Inter Milan

Marcelo Brozovic has recovered from his knock and will be included in the squad this week. Inter Milan are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo; Adrien Rabiot, Denis Zakaria, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala; Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en | ARGENTINE GOALSCORERS



Did you know that no fewer than 9 of our last 13 goals in the Coppa Italia final were scored by Argentine players?



#ForzaInter #Inter #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #Goal | ARGENTINE GOALSCORERSDid you know that no fewer than 9 of our last 13 goals in the Coppa Italia final were scored by Argentine players? 🇦🇷 | ARGENTINE GOALSCORERS Did you know that no fewer than 9 of our last 13 goals in the Coppa Italia final were scored by Argentine players?⚽#ForzaInter #Inter #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #Goal https://t.co/WqVXtWKAXN

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan are currently two points behind league-leaders AC Milan and will need to work hard to keep pace in the title race. The Nerazzurri have a fully-fit squad and will look to win their first trophy this season against one of their biggest rivals.

Juventus have largely cemented themselves in the top four and could potentially salvage their season this week. Inter Milan have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 Inter Milan

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi