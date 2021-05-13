Juventus vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus will be desperate to move into a Champions League spot when they welcome Inter Milan to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are currently one point adrift of the top-four spots, while the visitors will be playing for pride, having already clinched the Serie A title.

After stumbling in recent weeks, Juventus resumed their hunt for a top-four finish when they claimed a 3-1 win over Sassuolo last time out.

In a game where I Neroverdi dominated proceedings, Adrien Rabiot, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were on target to hand the Bianconeri much-needed three points.

The result saw Andrea Pirlo’s men stay within touching distance of a Champions League place as they remain one point behind fourth-placed Napoli.

With just two games to the close of the campaign, Juventus will need to avoid any further slip-ups and hope their rivals drop points.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both scored their 100th Juventus goals in the same game today 🤝 💯 pic.twitter.com/AKRZX4VAsB — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, already crowned champions Inter Milan continued their dominance as they claimed a comfortable win over Roma last time out.

Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Belgian superstar Romelu Lukaku all scored to hand Antonio Conte’s side a 3-1 win.

The result further highlighted Inter Milan’s strength on home turf, where they boast the league’s best record with 16 wins and 1 draw from 18 games.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

With 23 wins in their last 54 meetings, Juventus head into Saturday’s game as the superior side in this fixture. The Nerazzurri have picked up 12 wins, while 19 games have ended in draws.

Their most recent encounter came in the Coppa Italia, where Juventus held on for a second-leg goalless draw after claiming a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Juventus Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

Inter Milan Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Juventus vs Inter Milan Team News

Juventus have no injury or suspension concerns and Andrea Pirlo will have a full-strength side to choose from on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have no fresh injury concerns, with Aleksandar Kolarov and Arturo Vidal still sidelined with knee and muscle injuries respectively.

Injured: Aleksandar Kolarov, Arturo Vidal

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction

Juventus and Inter Milan are two of the best teams in the Seria A and we can expect an entertaining and closely fought contest at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. While Juventus will be desperate to claim all three points, we fancy the visitors to hold on for a share of the spoils considering their current superb form.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Inter Milan