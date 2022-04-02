Juventus vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with a massive fixture this weekend as Juventus take on Inter Milan on Sunday. The two Italian giants have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to prove a point this weekend.

Juventus are in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have managed to improve under Massimiliano Allegri. The Bianconeri eased past Salernitana by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have fallen off the pace in the title race. The Nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina last month and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Juventus have an impressive record in the Derby d'Italia and have won 110 out of 243 matches played between the two teams. Inter Milan have managed 73 victories against Juventus and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two Serie A behemoths took place in January this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Inter Milan. Juventus were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Juventus form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-D

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W-D-L

Juventus vs Inter Milan Team News

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Luca Pellegrini is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be available for selection this weekend. Dusan Vlahovic has been impressive for Juventus and will likely lead the line alongside Alvaro Morata.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luca Pellegrini

Inter Milan have a point to prove

Inter Milan

Marcelo Brozovic has recovered from his knock and will be included in the squad this weekend. Inter Milan are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Mattia De Sciglio, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo; Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria, Juan Cuadrado; Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Robin Gosens, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan are currently six points behind league-leaders AC Milan and will need to work hard to keep pace in the title race. The Nerazzurri have a fully-fit squad and cannot afford to drop points against one of their biggest rivals.

Juventus have largely cemented themselves in the top four and are in with an outside chance of winning the Serie A title. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Inter Milan

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi