Juventus vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lecce lock horns with Igor Tudor's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Juventus vs Lecce Preview

Lecce are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Venezia last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive so far this season. The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by AS Roma in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Juventus vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Lecce and have won 17 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lecce's three victories.

Juventus have lost only four of their last 37 matches against Lecce in Serie A but have suffered three of these defeats in the second half of the season in the competition.

Lecce have failed to find the back of the net in 18 of their 37 matches against Juventus in Serie A - they have a worse such record in this regard only against Inter Milan in the history of the competition.

Juventus have lost only one of their last 18 matches at home against Lecce in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 4-3 margin in 2004.

Juventus vs Lecce Prediction

Juventus have an admirable squad at their disposal but have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Bianconeri can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Lecce have struggled this season and will need to work hard to stay away from the relegation zone in the coming weeks. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Lecce

Juventus vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lecce to score first - Yes

