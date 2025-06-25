Juventus vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | June 26th 2025

Juventus will square off against Manchester City at Camping World Stadium in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. This is a crucial match for both teams as the winner will finish as the Group G winners and avoid a potential clash against Real Madrid in the round of 16.

The Old Lady got their campaign underway with a comfortable 5-0 win over Al Ain. Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceição bagged braces in that win. They continued that form with a 4-1 win over Wydad Casablanca last week. Abdelmounaim Boutouil's own goal gave them the lead while Kenan Yıldız bagged a brace. Dušan Vlahović scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

City overcame Wydad 2-0 in their campaign opener and registered a 6-0 win over Al Ain in their previous outing. İlkay Gündoğan bagged a brace, and Claudio Echeverri scored his first goal for the club from a free kick. Erling Haaland scored from the penalty spot while Oscar Bobb and Rayan Cherki added late goals in the second half.

Trending

Juventus vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times in all competitions, with all meetings taking place in UEFA competitions. The Old Lady have the upper hand in these meetings, recording four wins. The Cityzens have one win, and two games have ended in draws.

They last met in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League in December, and Juventus registered a 2-0 home win.

Manchester City are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 13 goals while conceding just once.

The Old Lady are also on a four-game winning streak, scoring 14 goals.

City have a 100% record in the Club World Cup, scoring 15 goals in four games while keeping clean sheets in these games.

Juventus vs Manchester City Prediction

The Bianconeri have enjoyed a great debut in the Club World Cup, scoring nine goals in two games thus far. They are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins, and will look to build on that form.

Teun Koopmeiners has started from the bench in the two games thus far and will likely be handed a start here. Randal Kolo Muani is likely to be rested in place of Dušan Vlahović.

City have a perfect record in the Club World Cup thus far, winning all four games without conceding, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have suffered five defeats against Italian teams, with four registered against the Old Lady.

Pep Guardiola will likely be without the services of Claudio Echeverri, who picked up an ankle injury last week. Guardiola will probably opt for squad rotation here.

While Juventus have been the dominant side in this fixture, considering City's record in the Club World Cup, we back the English side to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-3 Manchester City

Juventus vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More