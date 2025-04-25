Juventus vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

Juventus entertain Monza at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have dropped to fifth in the league table with 59 points, the same as sixth-placed Lazio. Monza, meanwhile, have won two of 33 games and are at bottom of the standings.

Ad

The Old Lady saw their unbeaten streak end after three games on Wednesday, with a 1-0 loss at Parma. It was their third loss in six games as they failed to score for the third time.

Monza, meanwhile, suffered their fourth consecutive loss last week, falling to a 1-0 home defeat to Napoli. It was their 22nd loss of the season as they failed to score for the third time in four games.

Ad

Trending

Juventus vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 10 times across competitions, with Juve leading 6-2.

The Old Lady secured a league double last season and won 2-1 away in the reverse fixture in December.

Juve have played the most draws (14) in Serie A this season.

The Bianconeri have six wins in seven Serie A home games in 2025, losing one.

Monza have conceded twice in four of their last five meetings against Juve.

Seven of their 10 meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Juve have suffered one home loss in Serie A since February 2024.

Ad

Juventus vs Monza Prediction

Juve have been inconsistent in recent games, with two wins and three losses in their last six outings. Nonetheless, they have scored at least twice in nine of their last 12 home games.

Teun Koopmeiners is struggling with injury and is a major doubt. Dusan Vlahovic was subbed off with a muscle injury against Parma and will miss out. Randal Kolo Muani could be the lone striker for this match, while Samuel Mbangula's involvement is doubtful.

Ad

Monza, meanwhile, are winless in 13 league outings, losing 11. They have lost their last 10 away games across competitions, failing to score in five. They have lost four of their last five meetings against Juve.

There are no team news updates for Monza, as Keita Balde, Armando Izzo, Danilo D'Ambrosio and Matteo Pessina remain sidelined. Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, expect Juve to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Monza

Ad

Juventus vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juve to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More