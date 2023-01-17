Juventus vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2023

Juventus get their Coppa Italia 2022-23 campaign underway with a home game against Monza at Juventus Stadium on Thursday.

Juventus are one of the eight top-seeded teams from Serie A last season to have earned a direct place in the Coppa Italia round of 16.

Monza overcame Frosinone in the first round and Udinese in the second round, recording 3-2 wins in both games.

Juventus are the runners-up from the previous campaign and have qualified for the final in the last three editions of the competition. They will be looking to kick off their campaign with a win.

Monza have done well for themselves in the competition thus far and have qualified for the round of 16 for the first time in the 21st century.

Juventus vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northwestern Italian rivals have squared off just five times in all competitions with four meetings taking place in the Coppa Italia.

As expected, Juventus have been the better team in these games with two wins to their name. Two games have ended in draws and Monza have just one win to their name.

They met for the first time in the 21st Century in Serie A in September. The match ended in a 1-0 win for Monza.

Interestingly, all five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in Serie A, while Juventus saw their five-game winning run come to an end as they fell to a 5-1 humbling against Napoli in Serie A on Saturday.

Monza have just one clean sheet in their travels while Juventus have kept four clean sheets in their last five home games.

Juventus vs Monza Prediction

The Bianconeri are the most successful team in the Coppa Italia, winning it 14 times. They have a good record in Coppa Italia in recent years as well, qualifying for the final seven times in the last eight editions and winning it five times.

They suffered a 5-1 hammering in their away game against Napoli last week and will be looking to bounce back with a win in this match.

JuventusFC @juventusfc 🏻 Le ultime dal JTC verso la Coppa Italia Le ultime dal JTC verso la Coppa Italia 💪🏻

The Biancorossi have just one win to their name on their last four away games and might struggle here. Interestingly were able to avoid defeat in their one away game against Juventus.

Nonetheless, Juventus have been undefeated at home against Italian opponents this term and are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Monza

Juventus vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Arkadiusz Milik to score anytime - Yes

