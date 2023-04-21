Juventus vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus lock horns with Napoli in a massive encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Juventus vs Napoli Preview

Juventus have been in impressive form this season and have managed to get their points deduction reversed this week. The Bianconeri are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and will look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Sassuolo in their previous league game.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent over the course of their campaign. The Neapolitan outfit crashed out of the UEFA Champions League this week and have a point to prove this weekend.

Juventus vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive historical record against Napoli and have won 86 out of the 186 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 42 victories.

Napoli won the reverse fixture by a stunning 5-1 margin and could complete a league double over Juventus for only the fourth time in their history.

Juventus have won only one of their last six matches against Napoli in the Serie A, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in April 2021.

Juventus are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches at home against Napoli in the Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming in 2018.

Napoli have failed to win three of their last six matches in the Serie A - as many as they had failed to win in the first 24 league games of the season.

Juventus vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have an excellent squad at their disposal but have stuttered in recent weeks. The league leaders have carved out a lead of 14 points at the top of the table and will be intent on winning the title within the next four league games.

Juventus have shown marked improvement under Allegri so far and will be intent on pulling off an upset in this fixture. Napoli have issues to address at the moment and could be held to a draw in this match.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Napoli

Juventus vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

