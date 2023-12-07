Juventus vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Napoli lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium on Friday.

Juventus vs Napoli Preview

Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Monza to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Neapolitan outfit slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Juventus vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Napoli and have won 21 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 15 victories.

Juventus have won only one of their last seven matches against Napoli in the Serie A, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in April 2021.

Napoli are unbeaten in three of their last six matches away from home against Juventus in the Serie A as many such results as they had managed in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Napoli have lost a total of 70 matches against Juventus in the history of the Serie A - more defeats than they have suffered against any other opponent in the top flight.

Juventus have picked up a total of 17 points at home in the Serie A this season - the best such record so far in the competition.

Juventus vs Napoli Prediction

Juventus have come into their own under Massimiliano Allegri and will need to make the most of their form this week. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Napoli have flattered to deceive this season and will be hurting from their poor performance against Inter Milan. Juventus are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Napoli

Juventus vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes