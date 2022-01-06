Juventus vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Juventus take on Napoli on Thursday. Both teams have impressive squads at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Napoli are in third place in the Serie A standings and have experienced a slump in recent weeks. The Neapolitans suffered a 1-0 defeat against Spezia last month and have a point to prove in this match.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive this season. The Bianconeri eased past Cagliari by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Juventus have a good record against Napoli and have won 19 out of 41 matches played between the two teams. Napoli have managed 13 victories against Juventus and will need to cut the deficit on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Napoli. Juventus struggled on the day and will need to make amends this week.

Juventus form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-W

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: L-W-L-L-D

Juventus vs Napoli Team News

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci and Danilo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Arthur and Giorgio Chiellini are unavailable and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Arthur, Carlo Pinsoglio, Giorgio Chiellini

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Napoli have as many as ten players ruled out with COVID-19 this week, including the likes of Fabian Ruiz and Victor Osimhen. Kevin Malcuit is also injured and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kevin Malcuit

Suspended: Mario Rui

Unavailable: Fabian Ruiz, Victor Osimhen, Eljif Elmas, Hirving Lozano, Alex Meret, Adam Ounas, Kalibou Koulibaly, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Juventus vs Napoli Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wojciecj Szczesny; Daniel Rugani, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli; Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Faouzi Ghoulam, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Diego Demme; Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens

Juventus vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have punched above their weight this season but will have to do without several key players this month. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will look to make its mark in this game.

Juventus have improved since their disastrous start to the campaign but have plenty of work to do to finish in the top four. Both teams are on an even footing and could play out a draw on Thursday.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Napoli

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi