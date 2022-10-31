Juventus vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd November 2022

PSG are back in action with another important UEFA Champions League fixture this week as they lock horns with Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Juventus vs PSG Preview

Juventus are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Lecce to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Parisian outfit defeated Troyes by a 4-3 margin over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Juventus vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive record against PSG and have won six of the nine matches played between these two teams, as opposed to PSG's one victory.

PSG secured their first-ever victory against Juventus in September this year and won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin.

PSG are winless in their four away matches against Juventus in European competitions, with their previous visit in 1997 ending in a 3-1 defeat.

Juventus have lost four matches in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League this season - the first time this has occurred in their history.

PSG have won their final group game in each of their last four seasons in the UEFA Champions League, and have scored at least four goals in each of these macthes.

After securing progression to the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League in each of their last eight campaigns, Juventus have failed to make the cut this year.

Juventus vs PSG Prediction

PSG have been excellent so far this season but have a few defensive issues to address before the World Cup break. Lionel Messi has been in sensational form so far and will look to make the most of his purple patch this week.

Juventus have shown flashes of their potential this season but have largely been in poor form so far. PSG are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 1-3 PSG

Juventus vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

