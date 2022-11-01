The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as Juventus lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG side in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Juventus vs PSG Preview

Juventus have blown hot and cold under Massimiliano Allegri so far and have a mountain to climb to salvage the remainder of their season. The Bianconeri edged Lecce to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to work hard to keep their opponents at bay this week.

PSG, on the other hand, have carved out a five-point lead for themselves at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are in impressive form at the moment. The Parisian outfit defeated Troyes by a 4-3 margin in an exhilarating encounter over the weekend and will need to work on their defense ahead of this fixture.

Juventus vs PSG Team News

Juventus have a depleted squad this season

Juventus

Juventus have a massive list of injuries to account for with Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Bremer, Paul Pogba, Marley Ake and Mattia De Sciglio ruled out of this fixture. Federico Chiesa is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Danilo has received one booking too many this season and is suspended for this match. Juventus will need to field the best XI at their disposal to stand a chance this week.

Injured: Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Bremer, Paul Pogba, Marley Ake, Mattia De Sciglio

Doubtful: Federico Chiesa

Suspended: Danilo

PSG have a point to prove

PSG

Neymar is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Pablo Sarabia is set to take his place in the forward line alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Danilo Pereira has picked up a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of this match. Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos are set to shore up PSG's defense behind Marco Verratti.

Injured: Danilo Pereira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Neymar

At what time does the match between Juventus and PSG kick off?

India: 26th October 2022, at 1:30 AM

USA: 25th October 2022, at 4 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 3 PM (Central Standard Time), 1 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 25th October 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Juventus vs PSG on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

USA: Univision Now, TUDN USA

UK: BT Sport 6

How to watch live streaming of Juventus vs PSG?

India: SonyLIV, Jio TV

USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN

UK: BT Sport

