Serie A champions Juventus are set to host AS Roma at the Allianz Stadium later today, as they aim to build momentum ahead of a crucial Champions League knockout round.

The Old Lady, despite a lot of criticism and unwanted records, marched on to win the league title with two games to spare. They shrugged off fierce competition from the likes of Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio to claim the Serie A trophy for the ninth season in a row.

They have lost two of their previous three matches, and may even field a second-string line-up for this game as there's little on the line. Maurizio Sarri could have already turned his attention to the UCL after lifting his first-ever domestic title.

There is not much to play from Roma's perspective either, as regardless of the result, they will remain fifth on the table.

Statistics heavily favour Juventus, because Roma have lost more matches against them than any other opponent in the division. Additionally, the hosts have won each of their last eight against the same opposition at home.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Juventus' final game of the Serie A season.

Juventus vs Roma: Head-to-head

Juventus wins: 20

Roma wins: 8

Draws: 6

Juventus vs Roma: Form Guide

Last five matches (Serie A)

Juventus: L-W-L-W-D

Roma: W-W-W-D-W

Juventus vs Roma: Team News

Miralem Pjanic has played his final Serie A game for Juventus

Juventus

The biggest blow for Juventus in the 2-0 defeat to Cagliari was Miralem Pjanic's yellow card, which resulted in a suspension for the final day. Ahead of his move to Barcelona, Pjanic just has Champions League action to take part in with Juventus.

On a brighter note, Adrien Rabiot is back from suspension, implying he could straightaway slot in at Pjanic's position.

The champions, however, do have a long list of injuries that includes Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt, Douglas Costa, Mattia De Sciglio and Sami Khedira.

Sarri wasn't able to confirm Dybala's return date either, claiming:

"Dybala is with the medical staff, everything is proceeding well, but I don't know when he'll be back with the group."

Injuries: Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt, Douglas Costa, Mattia De Sciglio, Sami Khedira

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Miralem Pjanic

Lorenzo Pellegrini remains sidelined for AS Roma

AS Roma

Lorenzo Pellegrini has successfully undergone an operation on his nose, and is hence ruled out for the fixture.

Besides, Leonardo Spinazzola and Bruno Peres have minor knocks, while Antonio Mirante is out of contention as well.

Injuries: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Antonio Mirante

Doubtful: Bruno Peres, Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspensions: None

Juventus vs Roma: Probable XI

Ronaldo could be rested after having played every single game since the restart

Juventus predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Buffon; Danilo, Merih Demiral, Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi; Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey; Federico Bernardeschi, Marco Olivieri, Luca Zanimacchia

Edin Dzeko has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Roma this season

Roma predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Aleksandr Kolarov; Davide Zappacosta, Brian Christante, Amadou Diawara, Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Nikola Kalinic

Juventus vs Roma: Match Prediction

Roma are surely set to give the hosts a hard time, and it's safe to say that Juventus are susceptible to committing errors too.

Even a second-string team may score goals against Roma, but the visitors will avoid defeat with a little more assurance through a three-man back line.

Predicted score: Juventus 2-2 Roma

