Juventus vs Salernitana Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Serie A 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Salernitana take on Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have struggled this season. The away side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by AS Roma in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Juventus vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

Juventus have an excellent record against Salernitana and have won five out of the six matches played between the two teams. Salernitana are yet to win an official game against the Bianconeri.

Juventus form guide: D-D-L-D-D

Salernitana form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Juventus vs Salernitana Team News

Juventus

Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo, and Alex Sandro are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Paul Pogba, Nicolo Fagioli, and Timothy Weah are also unavailable for selection this weekend.

Injured: Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Kenan Yildiz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Paul Pogba, Nicolo Fagioli, Timothy Weah

Salernitana

Salernitana have a depleted squad with the likes of Guillermo Ochoa and Antonio Candreva on the sidelines. Domagoj Bradaric has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Guillermo Ochoa, Antonio Candreva, Boulaye Dia, Iron Gomis, Grigoris Kastanos, Giulio Maggiore, Norbert Gyomber

Doubtful: Domagoj Bradaric

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-4-3): Fiorillo; Pierozzi, Fazio, Pirola; Sambia, Coulibaly, Basic, Zanoli; Vignato, Tchaouna; Ikwuemesi

Juventus vs Salernitana Prediction

Juventus are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are winless in their last five matches in all competitions. The likes fo Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic can be effective on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Salernitana have failed to live up to expectations in the top flight and will look to end their season on a positive note. Juventus are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Salernitana