Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2023

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of quarterfinal matches this week as Sporting Lisbon lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday.

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon Preview

Sporting Lisbon are currently in fourth place in the Primeira Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Casa Pia to an important 4-3 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Bianconeri slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good record against Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League and have won one of the two matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Sporting Lisbon have played 15 games away from home against Italian opponents without winning a single game - they have a worse record in this regard only against Spanish teams.

Juventus have won each of their last three matches in Europe without losing a single goal - their best record on the continental stage since the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Sporting Lisbon have lost only one of their last six games away from home in Europe and have kept an impressive three clean sheets during this period.

Angel Di Maria has scored four goals for Juventus in Europe this season - his joint-best return in European competitions in a single campaign.

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Juventus have shown improvement under Massimiliano Allegri but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Angel Di Maria has stepped up admirably this season and will look to add to his impressive goal tally this week.

Sporting Lisbon can pack a punch on their day but have a poor European record in Italy. Juventus are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Sporting Lisbon

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Angel Di Maria to score - Yes

