Juventus vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus are set to host Udinese at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a shocking 3-0 loss to Cesare Prandelli's Fiorentina nine days ago at the Allianz Stadium.

Goals from young Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic and Uruguay international Martin Caceres, and an own goal from Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro sealed the win for Fiorentina.

Juventus had Colombia international Juan Cuadrado sent off in the first half.

Udinese, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Filippo Inzaghi's Benevento on Thursday at the Stadio Friuli. Goals from attacker Gianluca Caprari and right-back Gaetano Letizia ensured victory for Benevento.

Juventus vs Udinese Head-to-Head

In 27 previous encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost six and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in July last year, with Udinese beating Juventus 2-1.

Second-half goals from attacker Ilija Nestorovski and Ivory Coast international Seko Fofana secured the win for Udinese. Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt scored the consolation goal for Juventus.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-W-L

Udinese form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-D-L

Juventus vs Udinese Team News

Juventus

Juventus have no known injury issues, and manager Andrea Pirlo is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal. However, Colombian full-back Juan Cuadrado is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Juan Cuadrado

Udinese

Meanwhile, Udinese manager Luca Gotti will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, left-back Thomas Ouwejan, and striker Stefano Okaka due to injury.

Centre-back Bram Nuytinck and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Mato Jajalo are also injured. Brazilian defender Rodrigo Becao is suspended.

Injured: Thomas Ouwejan, Gerard Deulofeu, Stefano Okaka, Bram Nuytinck, Mato Jajalo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rodrigo Becao

Juventus vs Udinese Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso, Hidde ter Avest, Kevin Bonifazi, Samir, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo De Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Marvin Zeegelaar, Kevin Lasagna, Ignacio Pussetto

Juventus vs Udinese Prediction

Juventus are struggling somewhat in the league this season. They sit sixth in the league table, 10 points behind league leaders AC Milan with a game in hand. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo being in good goalscoring touch, Juventus have found the going tough so far.

Udinese, on the other hand, sit 12th in the league table. Key midfielder Rodrigo De Paul was linked with a move to Juventus in the summer, and could prove to be crucial in this game.

Juventus, despite their inconsistencies, will be the favorites to win the game.

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Udinese

