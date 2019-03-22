Juventus want Premier League £90m star, €100m Barcelona target considers leaving and more Serie A news: 22 March 2019

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some of the hottest rumours that have been waiting to be seen. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Juventus target move for Premier League star

Juventus are reportedly joining Real Madrid for a move over Chelsea's N'golo Kante. The World Cup winner has been the core for Chelsea's success alongside Eden Hazard in recent seasons.

N'Golo Kante wanted by Juve and Real: Should Chelsea midfielder stay or go? https://t.co/CjDcMS9qmw pic.twitter.com/5GlN2UyuT7 — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) March 21, 2019

Even tough Maurizio Sarri has been reluctant to give him his preferred position; the Frenchman has slotted into his new role perfectly. His productivity has significantly increased as he has enjoyed a more offensive approach in his game despite a decrease in defensive contributions.

Kante is valued at £90 million and both of his suitors might be forced to pay more than that. Apart from his enormous market value, the 27 years old's massive €18 million-a-season wage would be a stumbling block to Juventus.

However, Kante might still leave Stamford Bridge should Chelsea fail to secure Champions League football next season. The Blues are still in the race for the top 4 spots in the Premier League but are currently sixth on the table and the competition would be fierce.

Chelsea are currently just 4 points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur; with eight games to play. Both Arsenal and Manchester United would not afford to lose too many points.

Hence, winning the Europa League might be a better option for Chelsea to secure Kante's services next season.

The Blues will play Czech side Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals and would be the favorite to win the ties. However, other contenders Arsenal and Napoli will face each other and this could be the golden situation for Chelsea to claim the European glory this season.

