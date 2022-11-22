Juventus Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24, 2022 

Juventus will welcome Arsenal to the Allianz Stadium on matchday three in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday (November 24).
The game will be a battle for outright control in Group C, with the visitors leading the way at the summit with maximum points. Juventus, meanwhile, are second with four points from two games.
The Turin outfit are coming off a dramatic 2-1 victory at Parma in the Women's Serie A at the weekend. Melania Martinovic put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute, but injury time goals from Lisa Boattin and Sara Gunnarsdottir helped Le Bianconere to a comeback win.
Arsenal, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Manchester United in the Women's Super League. Alessia Russo scored the winner for the Mancunians in injury time to end the Gunners' eight-game winning run.
Juventus Women vs Arsenal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
- Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United ended their eight-game winning and 14-game unbeaten run, stretching back to April.
- Juventus are unbeaten in eight home games across competitions this season, winning six.
- Five of Arsenal's last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.
- Arsenal have won all five of their away games across competitions this season, keeping a clean sheet in four.
- Four of Juventus' last five games have seen both teams score.
Juventus Women vs Arsenal Women Prediction
Juventus and Arsenal occupy the top two positions in the group, but with Lyon behind them, both teams cannot afford to slip up. The French giants have a double-header against Zurich, which they're expected to win. That would bring them right back in the thick of things.
Juventus have been strong at home, but Arsenal will be keen to bounce back to winning ways. However, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.
Prediction: Juventus Women 2-2 Arsenal Women
Juventus Women vs Arsenal Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals
