Juventus Women vs Lyon Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022

Juventus Women will entertain Lyon Women at the Juventus Stadium on matchday two of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday (October 27).

The hosts got their campaign off to a solid start with a 2-0 win at Zurich last week, thanks to second-half goals from Barbara Bonansea and Valentina Cernoia. Juventus failed to carry that momentum in the Serie A against AC Milan on Saturday, though. Milan scored three goals in the first half and eventually won 4-3.

Lyon, meanwhile, got their title defence off to a slow start, as they were humbled 5-1 at home by Arsenal. It was a shock defeat for the French team and snapped their winning start to the season..

The French giants have not played a game since their defeat to the Gunners. They will now travel to Turin with a week's rest and hope to return to winning ways.

UEFA Women’s Champions League @UWCL



Arsenal stun the holders

Milestone goal for Barcelona

Kullashi scores the first group stage goal

Roma secure a debut MD1 win



What was your highlight? 🤔



moments // #UWCL Moments of the WeekArsenal stun the holdersMilestone goal for BarcelonaKullashi scores the first group stage goalRoma secure a debut MD1 winWhat was your highlight? 🤔 #UWCL moments // @Lays_football 🌠 #UWCL Moments of the Week 🌠😲 Arsenal stun the holders ⚽️ Milestone goal for Barcelona1⃣ Kullashi scores the first group stage goal 🇮🇹 Roma secure a debut MD1 win What was your highlight? 🤔#UWCLmoments // @Lays_football https://t.co/MK9kogHIOa

Juventus Women vs Lyon Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths five times, with all but one meeting taking place in the Champions League. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with four wins for Lyon and one for Juventus.

They last squared off in the Champions League quarterfinals last season. Juventus won the first leg at home, while Lyon overturned the deficit with a 3-1 win in the second.

Both teams have enjoyed prolific outings in their league campaign. Juventus have scored 21 goals in seven Serie A games, while Lyon have done so 15 times in five games in Ligue 1.

Juventus Women vs Lyon Women Prediction

Juventus are unbeaten at home this season and came out on top against Lyon at home last season. They will be confident of another positive outcome.

Lyon, meanwhile, had won six straight games before losing to Arsenal. However, they will have their task cut out at Juventus, who will have home advantage and could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Juventus Women 2-1 Lyon Women

Juventus Women vs Lyon Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Cristiana Girelli to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes