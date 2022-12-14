Juventus Women vs Zurich Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15, 2022 

Juventus will welcome Zurich to the Allianz Stadium on matchday five of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday (December 15).

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 win at AS Roma in Serie A on Sunday. Lineth Beerensreyn scored a brace to help the Turin giants claim a comeback win. The victory helped the second-placed Le Bianconere close the gap on league laders Roma (30) to three points.

They will now turn their attention to the continent where they occupy third spot, having garnered five points from four games. Zurich, meanwhile, are at the bottom of Group C and are yet to register their first points of the season.

The Swiss outfit have not been in action since a 4-0 defeat at Lyon last week. Melvine Malard was the star of the show and had a hand in all four goals. She scored a second-half brace and also provided two assists to guide the defending champions to a comfortable victory.

Juventus Women vs Zurich Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture between the two teams ended in a 2-0 away win for Juventus in October.

Zurich have lost all four games in the UEFA Women's Champions League this season, conceding 12 goals and scoring just one.

Four of Juventus' last five home games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Zurich's last five games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Juventus have won just one of their last five home games across competitions.

Juventus Women vs Zurich Women Prediction

Juventus are in danger of failing to progress from the group stage, but a win could put them back in control of their destiny. They are heavy favourites to triumph over winless Zurich, and anything other than a win could be detrimental to their qualification hopes.

The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Juventus Women 2-0 Zurich Women

Juventus Women vs Zurich Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Juventus to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Juventus to score in both halves

