KAA Gent vs Partizan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

KAA Gent resume their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign against Partizan at Ghelamco Arena on Thursday, hoping to maintain their 100% record in the competition.

The hosts have not been able to mimic their great run in the competition in the Belgian Pro League and are currently in 10th place in the league standings. They lost at home to league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise on Monday.

Partizan are second behind the hosts in the Group B standings and travel to Belgium having won three league games in a row.

KAA Gent vs Partizan Head-to-Head

This will be just the second competitive encounter between the two sides. They last went head-to-head on matchday three at Partizan Stadium in Belgrade last month. Gent managed to edge past the hosts in the reverse fixture, thanks to a 59th-minute goal from Sven Kums.

It was also the first win for the home side against a Serbian opponent, having lost to Redstar Belgrade on two separate occasions.

KAA Gent form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Partizan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

KAA Gent vs Partizan Team News

KAA Gent

At the moment, De Buffalo's have just one injury concern for this game, as Darko Lemajic remains on the sidelines with a muscle problem. Gianni Bruno returned to the starting XI in the cup tie last week and will be hoping to leave his mark in the continental competition.

Injury: Darko Lemajic

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Partizan

Nikola Lakčević won't be able to make the trip to Belgium as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury. We expect the Serbian SuperLiga leaders to field a similar squad from the reverse fixture.

Injury: Nikola Lakcevic

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

KAA Gent vs Partizan Predicted XI

Gent Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Sinan Bolat; Joseph Okumu, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Andreas Hanche-Olsen; Nurio Fortuna, Sven Kums, Julien De Sart, Matisse Samoise; Roman Bezus; Tarik Tissoudali, Laurent Depoitre

Partizan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleksandar Popovic; Aleksandar Miljkovic, Nemanja Miletic, Igor Vujacic, Marko Zivkovic; Milos Jojic, Sasa Zdjelar; Queensy Menig, Bibras Natcho, Lazar Markovic; Ricardo Gomes

KAA Gent vs Partizan Prediction

Gent have managed to keep back-to-back clean sheets in the competition and their defense has been their biggest strength so far. Partizan have managed to score four goals and will be hoping to bring some of that league form to the competition.

All things considered, Gent seem to have the upper hand at the moment and we predict another narrow win and a clean sheet for the home team.

Prediction: KAA Gent 1-0 Partizan

