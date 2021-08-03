Kairat vs Alashkert prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League qualifiers 2021-22

Kazakhstan champions Kairat Almaty will host Alashkert at the Almaty Ortalyk Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round.

Both sides dropped into Europe's second tier, having suffered elimination from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

The home side were eliminated by Crvena Zvezda in the second round of the qualifiers in a 7-1 aggregate defeat. Alashkert were eliminated by Moldovan giants Sheriff Tiraspol.

Kairat followed up their loss on the continent with a shock 4-3 defeat away to Turan in the Kazakhstan Cup on Saturday. Incredibly, the visitors raced into a three-goal lead at halftime only to spectacularly implode after the break.

Alashkert also got their title defense off to its worst possible start on Sunday. They were on the wrong end of an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to domestic rivals Ararat on home soil.

Kairat vs Alashkert Head-to-Head

The two sides were drawn in a Europa League qualifier in July 2015. They each won the home leg of the tie, although Kairat progressed with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Kairat have been in poor form in recent weeks, losing all three of their domestic cup fixtures this term. Alashkert are currently on a three-game losing run in all competitions.

Kairat form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Alashkert form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D

Kairat vs Alashkert Team News

Kairat

The hosts will be without four players who have been sidelined by fitness issues. Jacek Goralski (cruciate ligament rupture), Nebojsa Kosovic (hamstring), Gafurzhan Suyumbaev (knee) and Joao Paulo are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, the duo of Stas Pokatilov and Macky Bagnack are both in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: Jacek Goralski, Nebojsa Kosovic, Gafurzhan Suyumbaev, Joao Paulo

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Stas Pokatilov, Macky Bagnack

Alashkert

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the Armenian champions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Kairat vs Alashkert Predicted XI

Kairat Predicted XI (4-3-3): Danil Ustimenko (GK); Yan Vorogovskiy, Nuraly Alip, Rade Dugalic, Dino Mikanovic; Denis Polyakov, Aibol Abiken, Arsen Buranchiev; Kamo Hovhannisyan, Vagner Love, Artur Shushenachev

Alashkert Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ognjen Cancerevic (GK); David Davidyan, Tiago Cameta, Taron Voskanyan, Didier Kadio; Artak Yedigaryan, Rumyan Hovsepyan, Artak Grigoryan; Branko Mihajlovic, Aleksandar Glisic, David Khurtsidze

Kairat vs Alashkert Prediction

The two sides have been in poor form of late and this drop in confidence could affect their output in front of goal.

Both sides are traditionally compact in defense and the extra stakes involved in the game could translate into a cagey game of few chances.

However, Kairat have a superior pedigree on the continent and their strong form at home could spur them on to victory.

Prediction: Kairat 2-0 Alashkert

