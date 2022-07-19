Kairat vs Kisvarda Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23 

FC Kairat will host Kisvarda at Almaty Central Stadium in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg on Thursday.

Kairat make a return to the Europa Conference League following a brilliant campaign in the previous edition. The Kazakh club reached the group stage last season –their best performance in the competition. The three-time Kazakhstan Premier League winners are in sixth spot with 23 points but are only six shy of leaders FC Acktobe.

Kisvarda, meanwhile, are making their first appearance in a UEFA club competition in their 111 years of existence. They finished runners-up in the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I last season – their best performance in the top flight. Gabor Eros did a great job despite arriving midseason and will look to continue the same in Europe.

Kisvarda are leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for their European campaign. Four defenders have been recruited so far alongside two strikers. Goalkeeper Otto Hindrich joined from CFR Cluj, while Brazilian midfielder Lucas returned from his loan spell.

Kairat vs Kisvarda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams are yet to meet in any competition, with Kisvarda appearing for the first time in a European tournament.

Kairat have played 52 games in UEFA club competitions, winning 22, drawing ten and losing 20 since 2005-06.

In their last six home games, Kairat have recorded three victories, one defeat and one draw. However, two players received red cards.

Kisvarda have prevailed in two of their last five away games, drawing three and scoring seven times.

Kairat boast four wins in their last five outings, with just one defeat.

Kisvarda have managed two wins, two draws and lost once in their last five games.

Kairat vs Kisvarda Prediction

Kairat will look to make their home advantage count in the first leg and also stop their visitors from scoring. Anything else, and they could struggle in the second leg away from home.

Kisvarda, meanwhile, will look to take a significant advantage to the second leg but will have their task cut out against a formidable opponent, especially on away turf. Kairat are expected to win comprehensively to boost their chances of progress to the next round.

Prediction: Kairat 3-0 Kisvarda

Kairat vs Kisvarda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kairat.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes.

Tip 3: Kairat to score first – Yes.

Tip 4: Kisvarda to score - No.

