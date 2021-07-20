Kairat vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Kairat host Red Star Belgrade at the Ortalıq Stadion in UEFA Champions League second-round qualifying action on Wednesday.

The home side booked their spot in the second round thanks to a 3-1 win on aggregate over Maccabi Haifa in the first round. Red Star Belgrade secured direct promotion into the second round through the champions' path.

Red Star, champions of the erstwhile European Cup in 1991, have been regular participants in UEFA competitions and last season made it to the round of 32 fixtures in the Europa League.

Kairat have never qualified for the Champions League or Europa League finals.

⌛️ The line-up for next season's group stage is coming together, with 26 of the 32 spots now taken...#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 2, 2021

Also see: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Kairat vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other just twice so far. Those encounters were part of qualifiers for the Europa League 2015-16 campaign. Kairat recorded a win in both legs but were eventually knocked out in the final playoffs by Bordeaux.

Halyq Komandasy have been in great form in the Kazakhstan Premier League recently and are on an eight-game unbeaten run. Red Star have played just one game in the Serbian SuperLiga and that fixture ended in a goalless draw against Vojvodina.

Kairat form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Red Star Belgrade form guide (Serbian SuperLiga): D

Kairat vs Red Star Belgrade Team News

Kairat

Jacek Góralski and Joao Paulo are the players ruled out of this home game for the reigning Kazakhstan champions. Goralski suffered a ruptured knee ligament while the nature of the injury to Paulo has not been disclosed.

Defender Sergey Keiler was red-carded in their 2-0 win over Maccabi and remains suspended for the first-leg tie.

Injuries: Jacek Góralski, Joao Paulo

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Sergey Keiler

Red Star Belgrade

Head coach Dejan Stanković confirmed that there are no injury concerns for the trip to Kazakhstan. After a goalless draw in their first competitive fixture of the season, they should fare a little better here.

Crveno-bela ekspedicija je krenula put Kazahstana, a trener Dejan Stanković je poveo 25 igrača.



🔴⚪#fkczhttps://t.co/xhHLptlPzl — FK Crvena zvezda (@crvenazvezdafk) July 20, 2021

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kairat vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI

Kairat Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stas Pokatilov, Dino Mikanovic, Nuraly Alip, Rade Dugalic, Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, Aybol Abiken, Nebojsa Kosovic, Daniyar Usenov, Jose Kante, Vagner Love, Artur Shushenachev

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan; Milan Gajic, Aleksander Dragovic, Srdan Babic, Milan Rodic; Nenad Krsticic, Sekou Sanogo; Ben, Mirko Ivanic, Aleksander Katai; Nikola Kristovic

Kairat vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Kairat have scored nine goals in their last five fixtures and have kept a clean sheet in three of them. They are in great form at the moment and have played more competitive games than Red Star Belgrade.

A win is on the cards for the hosts, thanks to their good form and home advantage in this game.

Prediction: Kairat 2-1 Red Star Belgrade

Also See: The 10 most valuable African players in the world (2021)

Edited by Peter P