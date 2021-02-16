Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on AmaZulu in an important clash at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and need to take it up a notch this week.

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult season so far and find themselves in ninth place in the league table. The Glamour Boys suffered a 2-1 defeat against Orlando Pirates last month and need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

AmaZulu are in seventh place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have been impressive in recent weeks. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Moroka Swallows and will look to return to winning ways this week.

Team News:



- Zuma out with hamstring.

- Ntiya-Ntiya on suspension.

- Ngezana returns from suspension.

- Zuma out with hamstring.
- Ntiya-Ntiya on suspension.
- Ngezana returns from suspension.
- Tower returns from family commitments

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an impeccable record against AmaZulu and have won 12 games out of a total of 16 fixtures played between the two teams. AmaZulu have never defeated Kaizer Chiefs in an official fixture and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Kaizer Chiefs. AmaZulu struggled on the day and will need to put in a much better performance in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-D-W-W

AmaZulu form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-W-W-D

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Dumisani Zuma will be unavailable for this game. Siphosake Ntiya-Ntiya was sent off over the weekend and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Siphosake Ntiya-Ntiya

AmaZulu need to win this game. Image Source: Futball Surgery

AmaZulu

Bonginkosi Ntuli and Sphesihle Maduna are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this game. AmaZulu are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up for this match.

Injured: Bonginkosi Ntuli, Sphesihle Maduna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

AmaZulu Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mbatha; Tsepo Masilela, Limbikani Mzava, Mbongeni Gumede, Thembela Sikhakhane; Siyethemba Sithebe, Butholezwe Ncube, Xolani Mlambo; Augustine Mulenga, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Luvuyo Memela

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have been well below their best this season and will have to battle the odds to secure a top-four place. The Glamour Boys have been unable to build a string of positive results this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

With 11 points in their last five games, AmaZulu are set to present their opponents with a stern challenge this week. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 AmaZulu

