Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Cape Town City on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and will want to win this game.

Cape Town City are in 10th place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against TS Galaxy last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive in recent weeks. The Chiefs eased past Moroka Swallows by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against Cape Town City and have won 10 matches out of a total of 16 games played between the two teams. Cape Town City have managed only four victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Cape Town City. Kaizer Chiefs were not at their best on the day and will have to improve in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-W-W-L

Cape Town City form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-L-W-W

Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Leonardo Castro is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Siyabonga Ngezana has recovered from his knock, however, and will be available for selection.

Injured: Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Audrey Ngoma is currently injured. Image Source: Sowetan Live

Cape Town City

Darren Keet and Aubrey Ngoma are sidelined at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Edmilson Dove has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aubrey Ngoma, Darren Keet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly; Samir Nurkovic

Cape Town City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hugo Marques; Abbubaker Mobara, Idumba Fasika, Taariq Fielies; Edmilson Dove, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Amethyst Ralani, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thato Mokeke; Abdul Ajagun, Fagrie Lakay

Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult year so far but have managed a fair share of positive results in recent weeks. The Chiefs were excellent against Moroka Swallows and will want to make the most of their form this weekend.

Cape Town City have struggled against Kaizer Chiefs in the past and have their own problems to solve this month. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Cape Town City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi