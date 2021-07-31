Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | Carling Black Label Cup 2021

The Carling Black Label Cup features an intriguing Soweto Derby this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and will need to step up in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult year so far and have plenty of work to do ahead of the new season. The Chiefs finished in eighth place last season but will take plenty of heart from their strong league finish.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the South African Premier Soccer League but have a few problems to solve this summer. The Buccaneers have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Itumeleng Khune talks to us about the upcoming @blacklabelsa#CarlingCup clash against Orlando Pirates #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/2c5ksNdwS0 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 31, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a historical advantage as far as the head-to-head record in the Soweto derby and have won 71 games out of a total of 173 matches played between the two teams. Orlando Pirates have managed 44 victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to improve in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides earlier this year ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Orlando Pirates. Kaizer Chiefs struggled to make their mark on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Kaizer Cheifs form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Orlando Pirates form guide: L-D-L-D-L

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Leonardo Castro is recuperating from a long-term injury and will be unavailable for this game. Kaizer Chiefs have made some changes to their squad this summer and will want their new signings to step up this weekend.

Injured: Leonardo Castro, Siyabonga Ngezana, Lebogang Manyama

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Samir Nurkovic, Khama Billiat

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Tshegofatso Mabasa ruled out at the moment. Happy Jele and Terrence Dzvukamanja have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection.

Injured: Tshegofatso Mabasa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bruce Bvuma; Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana; Reeve Frosler, Philani Zulu, Njabulo Blom, Bernard Parker; Dumisani Zuma, Lebogang Manyama, Keegan Dolly

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Vincent Pule, Thembinkonsi Lorch, Deon Kavendji; Gabadinho Mhango

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have made improvements to their squad this summer but will have to do without some of their best players in this match. The Chiefs have a point to prove and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates can pack a punch on their day and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Buccaneers have a slight upper hand at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Orlando Pirates

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi