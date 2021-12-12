Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Sekhukhune United on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Sekhukhune United are in third place in the South African Premier Division and have punched above their weight this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Marumo Gallants last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have improved this year. The Chiefs eased past Moroka Swallows in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Head-to-Head

Sekhukhune United are playing their first season in the South African top flight and will be intent on proving their mettle this season. The away side has never played an official game against the Chiefs and will need to step up in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs will need to adapt to a different team this week and cannot afford to underestimate their opponents. Sekhukhune United are in good form and have a point to prove this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-W-W-L

Sekhukhune United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-L-W-W

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Leonardo Castro is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Siyabonga Ngezana has recovered from his knock, however, and will be available for selection.

Injured: Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sekhukhune United have a good squad. Image Source: Gallo Images

Sekhukhune United

Yusuf Maart has recovered from his injury and will be available against Mamelodi Sundowns. Sekhukhune United will need all the resources at their disposal to win this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly; Samir Nurkovic

Kaizer Chiefs @KaizerChiefs



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Sekhukhune United

👕First Team

🗓️Sunday 12 December 2021

🏟FNB Stadium

🕞18h00

📺SuperSport PSL - 202

📢Supporters are not allowed inside or just outside the stadium



Sekhukhune United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Toaster Nsabata; Cheslyn Jampies, Edwin Gyimah, Sello Glen Motsepe, Nyiko Mobbie; Willard Katsande, Tlotlo Leepile; Brandon Parusnath, Tshediso Patjie, Vusumzi Mncube; Chibuike Ohizo

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult year so far but have managed a fair share of positive results in recent weeks. The Chiefs are unbeaten in their last four games and will want to extend their streak on Sunday.

Sekhukhune United have exceeded expectations so far and will want to give their opponents a run for their money this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Sekhukhune United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi