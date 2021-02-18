Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on SuperSport United in an important match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this fixture.

SuperSport United have exceeded expectations so far this season and find themselves in second place in the league table. The away side edged Cape Town City to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have endured a miserable campaign and have managed only two points from their last four games. The Chiefs slumped to a morale-sapping defeat against AmaZulu in their previous game and will look to bounce back in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United Head-to-Head

SuperSport United have a good record against Kaizer Cheifs and have won 13 games out of a total of 32 matches played between the two teams in the recent past. Kaizer Chiefs have managed 10 victories against SuperSport United and will want to work towards restoring parity between the two teams this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for SuperSport United. Kaizer Chiefs were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-L-D-D-W

SuperSport United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-D-W-D

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Dumisani Zuma will be unavailable for this game. Darrel Matsheke was sent off against AmaZulu earlier this week and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Darrel Matsheke

Bradley Grobler is back for SuperSport United. Image Source: Goal

SuperSport United

SuperSport United have been excellent this season and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game. Clayton Daniels was involved in an accident last year and might not be risked against Kaizer Chiefs.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Clayton Daniels

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

SuperSport United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Kudakwashe Mahachi, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Bongani Khumalo, Keenan Phillips; Lucky Mohomi, Sipho Mbule, Jamie Webber; Gamphani Jones Lungu, Bradley Grobler, Evans Rusike

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have struggled to meet expectations this season and have plenty of work to do to finish their campaign on a high. The Glamour Boys have suffered yet another slump in recent weeks and need to take it up a notch this weekend.

SuperSport United have made massive strides this season and their excellent form makes them a formidable opponent. The away side is the better team at the moment and holds all the cards going into this match.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 SuperSport United

