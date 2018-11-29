Kante urged to leave Chelsea amid reports he is unhappy about being played out of position

Kante has been pushed wide to accommodate Jorginho

What’s the story?

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been urged to consider leaving the club at the end of the season should Maurizio Sarri continue playing him out of position.

In case you didn’t know…

The France international’s impact at Stamford Bridge has waned since the arrival of Jorginho from Napoli last summer. Chelsea manager Sarri has so far preferred to play Jorginho in the holding role, despite Kante being used to that position since arriving in England.

The 27-year-old played as a defensive midfielder while at Leicester City, and he helped the Foxes to the Premier League title. The diminutive Frenchman played in the same position under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, helping the Blues to the league and FA Cup titles in the last two seasons.

The heart of the matter

However, this season, Kante has been forced to play on the right side of a midfield three, in order to accommodate Jorginho, who Sarri prefers in the holding role.

Reports suggest the World Cup winner is unhappy with his current position and could seek a move away from Chelsea very soon.

Former Blues star Tony Cascarino, has urged Kante to consider leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, insisting PSG would jump at the opportunity to sign the Frenchman.

Cascarino said, as quoted by Goal:

“I don’t think Sarri’s comments about Kante being more technical were too much to be concerned about.

“I think the bigger issue with Kante is they have given him a new contract because they know so many clubs are sniffing around him, but he’s being played out of position. You feel he’s wasted.

“I think certainly PSG would be in for him as well as other clubs, and why wouldn’t they? He’s the best at his position in the world, without a doubt, for me.

“That’s why he signed a new deal, but I don’t believe it will be enough to keep him there if Kante plays in that position all season.”

“I think by the end of the season he might have had enough, knowing he’s a far better player in the positions he is more accustomed to.”

What’s next?

Sarri has indicated that the only two players that can play in the holding role are Jorginho and Fabregas. It is, therefore, easy to deduce that he will not be playing Kante in that position anytime soon, but with Kante having recently signed a new contract, a move looks unlikely.