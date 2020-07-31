Karim Benzema has labelled Neymar Jr. as the best dribbler in the world, ahead of the sensational duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Asked to shed light on who he believes are the top five dribblers across the footballing horizon, Benzema only named Neymar and added, "That is all".

Neymar has been widely recognised as one of the most skillful, tricky and intelligent wingers in modern day football. The likes of Ronaldo and Messi, who are honourable mentions in every such list, are also among the best.

While Ronaldo has the stepovers, flicks and quick feet in his locker, Messi uses his body like none other to wriggle past defences and make opposition players look like practice cones.

As for Neymar, he possesses the Brazilian flair and finesse on the ball as he often leaves the spectators shocked with his dribbling acumen.

Also read: Ex-Barcelona legend Rivaldo claims PSG star Neymar can 'easily' claim three Ballons d'Or

"Neymar, and that is all," says Benzema

Advertisement

Neymar is one of the most gifted techniciians in the game

However, for Karim Benzema to snub both Messi and Ronaldo and a few other world-class footballers was a tad surprising. In fact, while Benzema and Ronaldo spent several years at Real Madrid together, the former and Neymar only faced off against one another during El Clasicos.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on the same, he said:

"Neymar, and that's all."

Ei, te quero bebe 🏆😍👀 pic.twitter.com/9Dcl7ycVF5 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 29, 2020

Neymar completed a massive move to Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 in pursuit of individual success and a new challenge. There were suggestions that he wouldn't be able to prise the Ballon d'Or away from Messi whilst playing with him in the same team.

Neymar enjoyed four successful years at Barcelona, scoring 105 goals in 186 matches and winning eight major honours in the same period. For PSG, Neymar has accumulated 70 goals in 81 matches but has seemingly fallen way below the standards he set at Camp Nou beside Messi and Suarez.

Benzema, along with Messi and Ronaldo, was expected to be in the podium for the Ballon d'Or following a remarkable season with Real Madrid.

Neymar, Messi and Suarez were one of the deadliest strike partnerships in world football

He netted 21 goals and added eight assists in La Liga this season, helping Real Madrid wrestle the league title back from Messi and Barcelona.

Benzema would have stood a realistic chance of winning it this year. Reflecting on the same, the Real Madrid star claimed:

"Of course I think about the Ballon d'Or. I have since I was small, but it's not an obsession. It doesn't drive me crazy, but when you're competitive it's normal to think about it."

Neymar and PSG will take on an upbeat Atalanta side in the Champions League quarter-final, which is slated to take place on August 12. Before that, Neymar has a chance of winning the Coupe de la Ligue later tonight as PSG take on Lyon.

Benzema and Real Madrid, meanwhile, still have to turn their 2-1 deficit around against Manchester City in the Round of 16. Messi's Barcelona and Ronaldo's Juventus are also in the mix.

Also read: Is Neymar a disturbing influence for Kylian Mbappe at PSG?