Karim Benzema and Luka Modric among 4 Real Madrid stars who will be allowed to decide their own futures: Reports

La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly given four players the freedom to choose whether they want to stay at the club at the end of the season.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez can remain at the club if they want to. If they do, Los Blancos will sign off on extending their contracts.

Benzema, 35, has been an integral part of Los Blancos in recent seasons. Serving as their primary striker, the Frenchman was instrumental in their UEFA Champions League victory last season.

While he has not matched his output this season, he is still a key contributor to the team and could extend his stay in the Spanish capital. He has scored 12 goals and has one assist in 18 appearances across competitions.

Like Benzema, Modric has also been a vital part of Real Madrid for the past few years. However, the midfielder has suffered a decline in form after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is also 37 years old and Los Blancos have options like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni for the future. Yet, he is still given the opportunity to continue. He has five goals and two assists this season in 23 games across competitions.

Kroos has delayed the decision to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. While the German has said that he would like to retire at Real Madrid, it remains to be seen if he will continue.

Meanwhile, Nacho's versatility and experience are crucial for manager Carlo Ancelotti. Diario AS reported that it is likely that the Spanish defender will remain at the club until 2023-24. Real Madrid are expected to continue their trend of offering one-year extensions for players over 30.

Real Madrid midfielder determined to earn contract extension after strong performance

Dani Ceballos would love to extend his stay at the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has expressed his desire to stay at the club. Ceballos, whose contract expires at the end of the season, was instrumental and decisive in midfield as Los Blancos beat Athletic Club 2-0 on January 22.

Speaking to RealMadridTV after the match, he said:

“There is no bigger club than Madrid. I have four months left on my contract, but I am going to give everything to show that I want to stay here. I have to grit my teeth and show that I have the level to play here."

Ceballos brings a different profile to the team when compared to younger midfielders like Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni. He also played a key role in the team's Champions League victory last season during the knockout rounds.

He has made 17 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

