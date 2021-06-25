Kashima Antlers vs Consadole Sapporo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Kashima Antlers will host Consadole Sapporo at the Kashima Soccer Stadium on Sunday in a round 20 fixture in the J1 League.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Oita Trinita in league action on Wednesday.

Consadole Sapporo were 2-0 victors over the same opponents last week. Takuro Kaneko scored a first-half brace to help the Hokkaido outfit pick up all three points.

That victory helped Mihailo Petrovic's side climb up to 11th in the table with 25 points garnered from 17 games. Kashima Antlers are better positioned in seventh place, having accrued 29 points and played two games more.

Kashima Antlers vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head

Kashima Antlers have dominated with 17 wins from their 25 matches compared to Consadole Sapporo's three wins. Five previous games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came last month when they played out a goalless draw in the Japanese League Cup.

Kashima Antlers come into this game on the back of consecutive draws although they are unbeaten in five matches. Consadole Sapporo are on a run of three successive victories and are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions.

Kashima Antlers form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Consadole Sapporo form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Kashima Antlers vs Consadole Sapporo Team News

Kashima Antlers

Yasushi Endo and Taiki Yamada have both been sidelined with injuries for the hosts.

Injuries: Yasushi Endo, Taiki Yamada

Suspension: none

Consadole Sapporo

The visitors have no new injuries or suspension worries. Anderson Lopes remains unavailable as he was for Sapporo's last six games due to a 'special leave' taken.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Anderson Lopes

Kashima Antlers vs Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yuya Oki (GK); Daiki Sugioka, Koki Machida, Naoki Hayashi, Rikuto Hirose; Ryohei Shirasaki, Kento Misao, Ryota Nagaki, Yta Matsumura; Everaldo, Alano Nascimento

Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Takanori Sugeno (GK); Akito Fukumori, Hiroki Miyazawa, Shunta Tanaka; Ryota Aoki, Tamoki Takamine, Yoshiaki Komai, Lucas Fernandes; Chanatip Songkrasin, Takuro Kaneko, Takuma Arano

Kashima Antlers vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction

Kashima Antlers are slight favorites in this game and home advantage could also weigh in their favor. However, Consadole have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks and are capable of getting the job done away from home.

The two sides have open, expansive styles which could see plenty of goals scored. We are predicting a draw in a thrilling game.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 2-2 Consadole Sapporo

Edited by Shardul Sant