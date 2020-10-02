Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2020-21

The Turkish Super Lig returns to the fold this weekend as Galatasaray face an inconsistent Kasimpasa outfit at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium. Galatasaray have been in excellent form and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Kasimpasa have managed only one victory from their three games in the Turkish Super Lig and need to show improvement going into this game. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Hatayspor last week and will want to steal a point from this fixture.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, were unable to build on their two victories at the start of the season and were held to a 0-0 stalemate by arch-rivals Fenerbahce last week. With Kasimpasa struggling in defence, the away side has an excellent opportunity to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

Galatasaray have a predictably superior head-to-head record against Kasimpasa and have won 15 games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams. Kasimpasa have managed only five victories and need to be at their best in this game.

Galatasaray won this fixture by an emphatic 3-0 margin when the two sides locked horns in February earlier this year. Both teams have seen plenty of changes in personnel since the game and will go into this fixture looking for a victory.

Kasimpasa form guide in the Turkish Super Lig: L-W-L

Galatasaray form guide in the Turkish Super Lig: D-W-W

Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Team News

Gerard Gohou is unavailable for this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Kasimpasa

Kasimpasa will have to deal with the absence of several key players in this fixture and will be unable to field Gerard Gohou, Bengali-Fode Keita, and Julian Jeanvier against Galatasaray. Anil Koc and Azad Toptok are serving suspensions and cannot play a part in this game.

Injured: Gerard Gohou, Bengali-Fode Keita, Julian Jeanvier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Anil Koc, Azad Toptik

Fernando Muslera is currently injured

Galatasaray

Uruguayan shot-stopper Fernando Muslera is currently recovering from a long-term injury and will be replaced by Fatih Ozturk against Fenerbahce. Emre Akbaba and Marcelo Saracchi are also unavailable for this game.

Injured: Emre Akbaba, Marcelo Saracchi, Fernando Muslera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Kasimpasa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramazan Kose; Yusuf Erdogan, Tomas Brecka, Tarkan Serbest, Florent Hadergjonaj; Aytac Kara, Loret Sadiku, David Pavelka; Kevin Varga, Alan Carius, Haris Hajradinovic

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Fatih Ozturk; Martin Linnes, Marcao, Christian Luyindama, Omar Ellabdellaoui; Taylan Antalyali; Emre Kilinc, Younes Belhanda, Arda Turan, Sofiane Feghouli; Radamel Falcao

Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray Prediction

Galatasaray have a formidable squad and are the undisputed favourites going into this game. The likes of Radamel Falcao and Arda Turan are yet to hit their peaks for the Turkish giants this season.

Kasimpasa have shown a resilient side to their game but will need a miracle to defeat Galatasaray this weekend. The away side holds all the cards going into this game and should be able to pick up a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Kasimpasa 0-2 Galatasaray

