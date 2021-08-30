Kazakhstan vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume this week, with Kazakhstan hosting Ukraine in Group D on Wednesday in the fourth round of the qualifiers.

Kazakhstan are the lowest ranked side in their group and currently sit last in the group with one point from two games.

They lost 2-0 at home to France in their first qualifier before going away to Ukraine where they drew 1-1.

Kazakhstan have just one win from their last 11 games with their most recent fixture being a 4-0 loss to North Macedonia.

Ukraine were perhaps one of the surprise teams of the European Championships which ended in July. Despite losing two of their three group stage games, Ukraine advanced to the knockout stages. They got to the quarterfinal where they finally lost 4-0 to England.

Ukraine, however, have not exactly impressed in the World Cup qualifiers. They have drawn all three games played with the same scoreline, 1-1, and will be looking to get their first win on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

Kazakhstan and Ukraine have met five times in the past. All five meetings have been World Cup qualifiers. Ukraine have won four of the meetings while Kazakhstan have never won against the Ukrainians. One of the games between the sides has ended in a draw.

The two sides last met in March in the third round of the qualifiers. The game ended 1-1.

Kazakhstan Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): D-L

Ukraine Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): D-D-D

Kazakhstan vs Ukraine Team News

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan do not have any injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's game. Manager Talgat Baisufinov will have a fully fit side to select from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ukraine

Like their hosts, Ukraine do not have any injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kazakhstan vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (5-3-2): Stas Pokatilov; Erkin Tapalov, Aleksandr Marochkin, Sergey Maliy, Abzal Beysebekov, Ruslan Valiullin; Serikzhan Muzhikov, Askhat Tagybergen, Islambek Kuat; Azat Nurgaliev, Aleksey Shchektin

Ukraine Predicted XI (3-5-2): Georgiy Bushchan; Ilya Zarbanyi, Serhiy Kryvstov, Mykola Matviyenko; Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Shaparenko, Sergiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

Kazakhstan vs Ukraine Prediction

Kazakhstan are without a win in their last nine games in all competitions. They are the lowest ranked nation in their group and are yet to win in the qualifiers so far.

Ukraine impressed at Euro 2020 and will be looking to secure a spot in another prestigious tournament next year. They should get their first win under interim manager Oleksandr Petrakov on Wednesday.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 1-2 Ukraine

