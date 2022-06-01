Keep, sell, loan - Chelsea attackers

As of May 30, Chelsea are a fully functioning football club again. They have new owners, no sanctions imposed and are allowed to buy and sell players. In his last press conference of the season, manager Thomas Tuchel stated that the club are going to go through a rebuild this summer.

With the season over, let's look at which players from the current squad deserve to stay or leave. These players may be living legends at the club or young talents, but a change in mentality is needed.

Chelsea's attack has major room for improvement

The team's attack has been under scrutiny for several seasons now and it once again needs to be addressed this summer. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz failed to make a distinct impact despite the former scoring 15 goals and being their top scorer.

On that note, let's take a look at which attackers Chelsea should keep and which they should sell.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz - Forward

Kai Havertz had a good season for Chelsea following his debut campaign. He made 47 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists.

Havertz continues to develop and this season has found his place as a mobile striker who leads the line. While there is room for improvement, there is plenty of development to come as well, and Havertz is only going to get better. KEEP.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



@KaiHavertz29 vs Newcastle! Your Goal of the Month winner for March...@KaiHavertz29 vs Newcastle! Your Goal of the Month winner for March...@KaiHavertz29 vs Newcastle! 👏 https://t.co/oX6ghthoFS

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech - Right winger

Hakim Ziyech made 44 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions during the season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

In a 3-4-3 formation, Ziyech finds it difficult to dictate play from the position of the right winger. When Tuchel used a four at the back formation, Ziyech used to thrive in a more natural role. His future depends on how Tuchel wants to play, but he should stay. KEEP.

Kenedy

Kenedy - Left winger

Kenedy signed for Chelsea in 2015 from Fluminese, and it's safe to say he has not made an impact at the club. He went through everal different managers and loans and no fixed position. The talent is there, but there is no consistency.

Kenedy was recalled as a backup left wing-back in the 2021-22 season but was barely used, making just three appearances. He should be sold this summer so that he can get more playing time. SELL.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic - Left Winger

Christian Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists. He managed to find some form towards the end of the season, playing in his favoured position on the left-hand side of the attack.

Pulisic could look to leave, but the club will want him to stay, especially with the new American owners. He has a lot to offer but needs to improve. KEEP.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



100% shot accuracy

89% pass accuracy

11 total touches

1 chance created

1 ball recovery

1 shot

1 goal



[via Christian Pulisic vs West Ham [14 minutes played]:100% shot accuracy89% pass accuracy11 total touches1 chance created1 ball recovery1 shot1 goal[via @StatmanDave Christian Pulisic vs West Ham [14 minutes played]:100% shot accuracy 89% pass accuracy 11 total touches 1 chance created 1 ball recovery 1 shot 1 goal [via @StatmanDave]

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi - Left winger

Callum Hudson-Odoi began the season well and was getting consistent game time as a left winger. During the latter half of the season, he suffered from Achilles problems and was not available. He made 28 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and making six assists.

Hudson-Odoi needs to go out on loan next season to have a season playing consistently. It is high time he proved to himself that he has what it takes to make it at Chelsea. LOAN.

Timo Werner

Timo Werner - Forward

Timo Werner made 37 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.

The German is one of the most likable players at Chelsea, but his finishing continued to be a problem for the team. He offers plenty of the ball, but with the wages he earns, he needs to be scoring goals. If a good offer comes in for him, the club could look to sell. SELL.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku - Forward

Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea last summer as the prodigal son. The club spent a club-record £97.5 million on him to buy him from Inter Milan, and he hit the ground running.

However, after a controversial interview and multiple injuries, he has failed to live up to expectations. It is not all on Lukaku as the team could create more chances for him to score goals. Quite a few times, his runs have not been tracked by the midfielders.

He has scored 15 goals and made two assists in 44 appearances for the club in all competitions.

No one knows what Lukaku plans to do this summer, but if someone makes a decent offer for the Belgian, the club could let him go. There have been too many problems, and he doesn't fit into the system that Tuchel wants to play. It might be better to acknowledge the mistake and cut losses for both sides. SELL.

Chance creation and finishing are both problems at the club at the moment. Add to that the fact that no player really suits Tuchel's system. Players will need to be sold to make room for incomings and the attack is an important area to be addressed. Chelsea will be hoping that a couple of teams show interest in the attackers at the club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far