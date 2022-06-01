Keep, sell, or loan - Chelsea midfielders

As of May 30, Chelsea are a fully functioning football club again, which means that they have no sanctions imposed on them and are allowed to buy and sell players. In his last press conference of the season, Thomas Tuchel stated that the club are going to go through a rebuild this summer.

Chelsea's midfield options will be looked at by Tuchel as there are some players available that could be brought into the club. However. space will need to be created through the sale of some players.

Conor Gallagher will be coming back from his loan spell and should take Ross Barkley's spot. It will be interesting to see whether Kanté leaves or if it is Jorginho who makes way for a midfield acquisition.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount - Midfielder

Mason Mount had his most influential season for Chelsea this past year despite not being at his best overall. Mount made 53 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing 16 assists.

He became the first player since Eden Hazard to provide double-digit figures in both areas. Mason Mount is a Cobham graduate and is beloved by managers, fans, and players alike. KEEP

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ In the Roman Abramovic era, only 4 times did a Chelsea player lead the team in Premier League goals & also assists.



2004/05 — Frank Lampard

2013/14 — Eden Hazard

2018/19 — Eden Hazard

2021/22 — Mason Mount In the Roman Abramovic era, only 4 times did a Chelsea player lead the team in Premier League goals & also assists.2004/05 — Frank Lampard2013/14 — Eden Hazard2018/19 — Eden Hazard2021/22 — Mason Mount https://t.co/edzDyLMLXv

N'Golo Kanté

N'Golo Kanté - Midfielder

N'Golo Kanté is the only elite player at Chelsea and has won it all at both the club and national level. Following another injury-riddled season and a waning influence on the pitch, there are questions to be asked about the Frenchman.

With his current contract expiring next summer, the club might choose not to extend Kante's stay at Stamford Bridge given his age and injuries. The club could let the contract run down and let him leave on a free next summer.

The other option is to sell the Frenchman this summer. It might be controversial, but if Chelsea can guarantee a top-level midfield signing, then Kanté should be allowed to leave if an ideal offer comes in. SELL

Jorginho

Jorginho - Midfielder

Jorginho had a spectacular 2020-2021 season, winning the Champions League and Euros while being named Europe's best player. However, he struggled with a minor injury throughout the 2021-22 season and failed to reach previous levels. Jorginho's contract will also run out at the end of next season.

The Italian statistically offers more to the team than Kanté. Jorginho's ability to control the tempo of the game and his underrated defensive awareness can still be crucial if his minutes are managed. KEEP

Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic in action for Chelsea.

Mateo Kovacic had a brilliant season for Chelsea and came through as the main midfielder at the club. The question at the moment is, who accompanies Kovacic in the midfield?

Kovacic's ability to avoid the press and his improved passing range make him a threat in both defense and offense. Alongside the perfect partner, Kovacic can cause even more havoc. KEEP.

murmu @murmuCFC



#ChelseaGOTS #CFC #PL #CheLiv



Mateo Kovacic's stunning volley against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge has been shortlisted for the 2021/22 Chelsea's Goal of the Season.. Mateo Kovacic's stunning volley against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge has been shortlisted for the 2021/22 Chelsea's Goal of the Season..#ChelseaGOTS #CFC #PL #CheLivhttps://t.co/kDwK6GJf0j

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek made 40 appearances for Chelsea this season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has made the most appearances he has ever made for Chelsea this past season. In the 2021-22 season, he registered a total of 40 appearances for the club with one goal and five assists to his name.

Loftus-Cheek is rated by Tuchel but he needs to continue to develop and become more aggressive in midfield. Loftus-Cheek serves a good purpose in the squad and is also a home-grown player. KEEP

Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley should be sold in the summer.

Ross Barkley signed for Chelsea in 2018 and he has failed to reach the performance levels he showed at Everton. Barkley was a relatively low-risk signing and was loaned out to Aston Villa last season.

The loan spell started well but ended miserably. In the 2021-22 season, Barkley has only made 14 appearances for the club. At 28, Barkley will want to find regular game time and he should be sold this summer. SELL

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far