Key things to know about the future Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea's merry-go-round of managers is about to take a new turn, with Maurizio Sarri set to become the new boss with the inevitable departure of current boss Antonio Conte just around the corner. While Conte has been immensely popular with the fans, his side's performances on the field have not been good enough for the high expectations of owner Roman Abramovich and he looks like he will be replaced by the current Napoli boss.

In England, Sarri is almost a complete enigma, so what is there to know about the Italian manager?

Managerial record

Maurizio Sarri has never managed outside of Italy and has progressed through minor league football to get to the pinnacle of Italian football. Sarri's big breakthrough came in 2012 when he became manager at Serie B side Empoli. Sarri was able to gain promotion with the side in his second season, playing an attacking free-flowing style of football.

In the following 2014/15 season, Sarri further raised his profile by keeping Empoli in the division with a squad which many thought was not even close to being good enough to do so. His attractive style of football and good results was bound to attract a big club, and with the departure of Rafa Benitez, Napoli decided to appoint Sarri as their new manager.

Sarri proved to be an immediate success at Napoli. His side was never able to beat giants Juventus to the Serie A title, but during Sarri's tenure, he established the club as the nearest challengers to 'The Old Lady' ahead of the Milan sides, AS Roma and Lazio. The Italian was able to get the best out of key players Koulibaly, Jorginho, Hamsik, Insigne and Mertens, creating a side which played with pace and without fear.

The criticism of Sarri by many Chelsea fans may be that he has never won silverware at the top level, but with Chelsea's squad and the money for further investment, Sarri could build on the team Conte created to get the Blues back in the top four and in the hunt for the big trophies.