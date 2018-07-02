Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Key things to know about the future Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Owen Clouting
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3.91K   //    02 Jul 2018, 17:47 IST

SSC Napoli v FC Crotone - Serie A
Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea's merry-go-round of managers is about to take a new turn, with Maurizio Sarri set to become the new boss with the inevitable departure of current boss Antonio Conte just around the corner. While Conte has been immensely popular with the fans, his side's performances on the field have not been good enough for the high expectations of owner Roman Abramovich and he looks like he will be replaced by the current Napoli boss.

In England, Sarri is almost a complete enigma, so what is there to know about the Italian manager?

Managerial record

Maurizio Sarri has never managed outside of Italy and has progressed through minor league football to get to the pinnacle of Italian football. Sarri's big breakthrough came in 2012 when he became manager at Serie B side Empoli. Sarri was able to gain promotion with the side in his second season, playing an attacking free-flowing style of football.

In the following 2014/15 season, Sarri further raised his profile by keeping Empoli in the division with a squad which many thought was not even close to being good enough to do so. His attractive style of football and good results was bound to attract a big club, and with the departure of Rafa Benitez, Napoli decided to appoint Sarri as their new manager.

Sarri proved to be an immediate success at Napoli. His side was never able to beat giants Juventus to the Serie A title, but during Sarri's tenure, he established the club as the nearest challengers to 'The Old Lady' ahead of the Milan sides, AS Roma and Lazio. The Italian was able to get the best out of key players Koulibaly, Jorginho, Hamsik, Insigne and Mertens, creating a side which played with pace and without fear.

The criticism of Sarri by many Chelsea fans may be that he has never won silverware at the top level, but with Chelsea's squad and the money for further investment, Sarri could build on the team Conte created to get the Blues back in the top four and in the hunt for the big trophies.

Page 1 of 3 Next
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Napoli Football Kalidou Koulibaly Dries Mertens Maurizio Sarri
3 Possible Destinations For Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
6 Serie A players Maurizio Sarri could sign at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 things Chelsea fans can expect if Maurizio Sarri takes...
RELATED STORY
Ranieri backs Sarri to succeed at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 of the worst player unveilings in football history
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Chelsea should stick with Antonio Conte and...
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who surpassed their fathers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us