Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Football results roundup (17th January)

Khelo India Youth Games 2020 - Football event

The football tournament of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 entered its sixth day on 17th January. The teams from Punjab, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Delhi and Assam were in action today as the fans witnessed some top quality football in Guwahati.

The match between Kerala and Punjab in the U-17 boys tourney caught the eye of the fans because there was some serious competition between the two teams. Apart from that, there were a host of matches which happened under different categories. Here is the complete result roundup of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 football matches which took place today.

U-17 Boys

Punjab and Kerala locked horns with each other in the first match of the day. Kerala huffed and puffed but their strikers could not score a single goal in the game. Punjab broke the shackles in the 63rd minute courtesy of their captain Seilenthang Lotjem's fantastic goal. Ultimately, Punjab won the match 1-0.

Later in the day, Odisha met Madhya Pradesh in a Group B encounter. Bijay Marendi and Deepak Dang netted two goals for Odisha in the first half. There were no goals scored in the other half as Odisha secured themselves a 2-0 win.

U-17 Girls

Jharkhand routed Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in the U-17 girls football tournament because of a combined team effort. Neelam Tirkey (19') opened the account for Jharkhand while Anita Kumari (24', 26') scored two goals in the space of three minutes as they turned the momentum in Jharkhand's favor. Anita Dungdung (43') scored the fourth goal for the team.

Himachal Pradesh's girls could not give their rivals a run for their money as they conceded four more goals to lose the match.

U-21 Boys

Punjab battled Meghalaya in the Group A encounter of U-21 boys category. In a match where three Punjabi players earned a yellow card each in the injury time, Punjab emerged victorious with the scoreline of 1-0.

U-21 Girls

Odisha's girls produced the most lopsided contest of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 as they scored 16 goals in their game against Punjab. Deepa Nayak was the star for Odisha as she netted four goals whereas Bannya Kaviraj, Susmita Tanty and substitute Jasoda Munda scored two goals each. Besides, Punjab's players scored two own goals.

The other battle in the U-21 girls tournament also proved to be a one-sided contest as hosts Assam dismantled Delhi 4-1.

