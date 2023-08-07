Molde continue their pursuit of UEFA Champions League football with a visit to the Torsvollur on Tuesday (August 8) for the first leg of the third qualifying round with KI.

The Norwegian side fought back from a deficit to see off Finnish outfit HJK in the second qualifying round. A 1-0 loss in Helsinki was overturned with a 2-0 victory at home, where Molde scored two goals in the final 20 minutes to advance.

Erling Moe's side have been impressive in their league recently, too, winning their last four games to climb up to fourth in the Eliteserien with 32 points from 17 outings.

Having played in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, Molde are looking to qualify for a major European competition for a second straight year.

Meanwhile, Faorese side KI have been fighting hard for their first appearance in Europe. After seeing off Ferencvaros 3-0 on aggregate in the first qualifying round, Magne Hoseth's side beat Hacken 4-3 on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw in the second leg.

KI vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides.

Molde won both their previous clashes with KI: 2-0 at home and 4-0 away in the first round of the 2003-04 UEFA Cup

KI have kept three clean sheets in four European qualifying games this season, but the one time they conceded was in their last outing (3-3 vs Hacken).

Molde have won three and lost two of their last five away games in European qualifiers.

Molde have kept a clean sheet in their last two competitive games.

KI have drawn goalless in their last two European games at home (Ferencvaros and Hacken).

KI vs Molde Prediction

KI have shown tremendous resilience in the European qualifiers this season, which is why they cannot be seen as the underdogs. Molde may seem like the better side on paper but will have a serious challenge. This is the strongest KI side they have faced and could be held to a draw before the all-important return nexxt week.

Prediction: KI 1-1 Molde

KI vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes